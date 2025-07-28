CET conducted seamlessly in Haryana, says CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday credited the smooth conduct of the common eligibility test (CET) to the collective efforts of government officials and employees across the state. Describing the exam as a “festival of organisation,” he said the seamless execution reflected the teamwork of the state machinery. A candidate being checked before he appears in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 in Gurugram on Sunday. (PTI)

Saini was speaking to the media in Panchkula after attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly “Mann Ki Baat” broadcast at the BJP headquarters, Panchkamal. He praised the programme for spotlighting unsung heroes, cultural richness, and positive stories from across India, calling it a source of national inspiration.

On the CET, Saini said that comprehensive arrangements were made to ensure a stress-free experience for candidates. “From transport to exam centre logistics, officers from various departments—administration, police, and roadways—worked as one team to ensure everything ran smoothly,” he said.

Panchkula deputy commissioner Monika Gupta, DCP Srishti Gupta, SDM Chandrakant Kataria, BJP district president Ajay Mittal, and state vice-president Banto Kataria were also present during the event.

Meanwhile, as per reports, social and religious organisations arranged food, water, and accommodation for examinees in different districts. In Kaithal, camps were set up in government schools and college where tea, water, and food was provided to those going for the CET exam. They camps provided tents, chairs, coolers, and fans to the visitors.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Chairman, Himmat Singh was in Rohtak to review transport facilities for candidates. A government spokesperson said that HSSC chairman posed as a candidate and make a call to “Dial 112” for assistance. He received a prompt response.

Social activists also arranged free transport for candidates. In Sirsa, a volunteer Ajmer Singh used his own cars to ferry candidates to exam centres. The police too went the extra mile, helping candidates who reached the wrong centres or faced vehicle breakdowns. Quick responses to Dial 112 ensured that no candidate missed their exam due to unforeseen issues.

Two candidates who mistakenly reached Rania instead of Sirsa exam centres were safely dropped off by the police after a quick helpline call.

Candidates across districts praised the arrangements. Community participation also stood out. In Karnal, local families near the Western Bypass set up a cold-water chabeel for commuting candidates, many of whom had travelled from Jind.

In Kurukshetra, the transport department arranged a temporary bus stand at Thanesar grain market, complete with drinking water, toilets, a help desk, and a community kitchen.

Gourav Dangi, a second-shift candidate from Jind who appeared in Karnal, said her exam went smoothly due to her preparation and the arrangements in place. Another candidate, Sahil Sharma, echoed this sentiment, thanking the Haryana government and HSSC for the free bus service and well-managed exam centres.

Candidates struggled to find place to keep phones, cash

However, candidates who arrived directly at exam centres with belongings found it difficult to find safe storage for mobile phones and bags. At Guru Nanak Girls School in Karnal, candidate Rinki Kumari said she spent nearly 30 minutes searching for a place to store her bag and phone, eventually locating a nearby shop offering the service.

“The government made efforts we had never seen before, and I’m grateful,” she said. “But I hope HSSC provides locker facilities in future exams, so candidates aren’t left to scramble at the last minute.”

Meanwhile, Haryana transport minister Anil Vij lauded the commitment of officers and employees across departments, especially those who had been on duty since early morning. Speaking from Ambala Cantonment Bus Stand, where he inspected the arrangements, Vij said that over 13 lakh candidates were transported smoothly across four shifts in two days.

He acknowledged the additional challenge of ensuring adequate public transport during the busy Teej festival and weekend. “We ensured that general passengers were not inconvenienced while also prioritising CET arrangements. The smiling faces of candidates are proof that our planning worked,” he added.

With strong coordination, public participation, and largely incident-free conduct, the CET was seen by many as a model of administrative efficiency—though suggestions for improvement, especially around candidate belongings, remain.