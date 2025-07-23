CET exam: Videograph entire process to ensure transparency: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday directed that the entire common entrance test (CET) process be videographed--from the storage of question papers to their delivery at examination centres across all districts--to ensure transparency and security. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini chairing a meeting in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Sourced)

The written test being conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will be held in four shifts at 834 examination centres across all 22 districts of Haryana and in Chandigarh on July 26 and 27. Around 13.48 lakh candidates are appearing in the CET that is being held under Haryana government’s policy for recruitment to Group C and D posts.

While chairing a meeting to review the arrangements being made by various departments for the upcoming CET examination, the chief minister directed to take stringent measures to prevent the presence of any anti-social elements around examination centres. Saini said that social media should be closely monitored to ensure that any attempt to spread rumours or misinformation related to the examination can be promptly identified and prevented.

Saini also directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) to share information regarding all sensitive examination centres with the home department. “This will enable timely suspension of internet services in the concerned areas, if required, and help ensure that the examination is conducted in a completely peaceful and fair manner,” he said.

Director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur said that to prevent any disturbances such as paper leaks or impersonation during the examination, all SPs must ensure that staff of private schools are not allowed to enter the school premises on the day of the examination. “No officer or employee deployed on duty at examination centres should be permitted to carry mobile phones or any other digital devices inside the premises,” DGP directed the SPs.

Kapur instructed the police force to remain fully alert and work with utmost diligence to ensure the examination is conducted in a peaceful, fair, and secure manner.