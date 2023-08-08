CET is a tool to harass job-seeking youth: Bhupinder Hooda on HSSC goof-up

Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the repeated lapses while conducting Common Eligibility Test (CET) proves that the state government has little interest in carrying out the recruitments. Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda said the CET has become a tool to harass job-seeking youth. (HT File)

Reacting to the issue of “exactly copy pasting of 41 questions” of Group-57 onto the Group-56 paper, the former chief minister said 38 questions were earlier copied in the HCS exam in the same way.

“Copy-pasting the question has become the new formula for paper leak by the BJP-JJP government. In order to benefit its candidates in HCS and Group-C and D, the government is getting papers leaked through this route,” he said in a statement.

Hooda said the coalition government is not understanding the pain of the youth who are facing the brunt of unemployment, adding, “Youth, who are preparing day and night for the recruitment examinations, are sometimes being harassed by paper leaks, scams and sometimes in the name of court cases. For the last four years, the government has been playing a cruel joke with the youth in the name of CET.”

Hooda said an organisation that cannot conduct even a single paper smoothly should be dissolved without delay and a high-level inquiry should be conducted into all the recruitment scams that have taken place so far.

Flagging multiple postponements since 2019, Hooda said, “The government said that only CET pass candidates will be given a chance to appear in the recruitment exam, but the government took three years to get the exam done. CET for Group-C was held in November 2022 and its result came in 2023. But after that the government went back on its promise, instead of giving a chance to all the 3.59 lakh CET pass youth to appear in the screening test, it imposed a cap of 4 times.”

Goof-up a ‘serious concern’: deputy CM

Chautala also dubbed the issue of questions being repeated in Monday’s Common Eligibility Test (CET), conducted by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), from another test on Sunday a matter of “serious concern”, saying the development has raised a question mark over HSSC’s efficiency.

“The number of similar questions asked... is a matter of serious concern...four sets of the question papers are prepared and they are set by four different people...still questions asked were similar...and that too in such a huge scale...We are yet to hear from the HSSC which is an autonomous body...It is a very serious issue and raises a question mark over efficiency of the HSSC...this should not have happened...,” he said.