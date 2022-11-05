CET test: Schools closed in Haryana on Saturday
Published on Nov 05, 2022 01:36 AM IST
: All the government and private schools across the 22 districts of the state will observe holiday on Saturday in view of the common eligibility test (CET), according to a letter directorate of school education Haryana issued on Friday
