Chaittnya Aggarwal’s bail plea: Court issues notice to state

The district court has issued notice to the state with regard to the anticipatory bail application moved by city-based businessman Chaittnya Aggarwal, an accused in a cheating case filed by MP Kirron Kher. HT Image

Earlier, he had filed a blanket anticipatory bail before the court before the registration of an FIR, and it was withdrawn on Monday.

The application filed on Tuesday, a day after he was booked, mentions that the applicant is a victim of gross persecution and harassment being meted out to them at the hands of certain unscrupulous vested interests for blatantly malafide considerations. “The case reflects shocking abuse of power and authority by the investigating agency who has virtually unleashed a reign of terror by subverting the process of law,” it adds.

No other FIR is pending or registered against the applicant. He has not been declared a proclaimed offender and is not required in any other criminal case. Also, he undertakes to join the investigation as directed by this court,” the application mentions.

The case is now listed for December 22.