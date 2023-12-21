close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chaittnya Aggarwal’s bail plea: Court issues notice to state

Chaittnya Aggarwal’s bail plea: Court issues notice to state

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 21, 2023 09:22 AM IST

Earlier, he had filed a blanket anticipatory bail before the court before the registration of an FIR, and it was withdrawn on Monday.

The district court has issued notice to the state with regard to the anticipatory bail application moved by city-based businessman Chaittnya Aggarwal, an accused in a cheating case filed by MP Kirron Kher.

HT Image
HT Image

Earlier, he had filed a blanket anticipatory bail before the court before the registration of an FIR, and it was withdrawn on Monday.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The application filed on Tuesday, a day after he was booked, mentions that the applicant is a victim of gross persecution and harassment being meted out to them at the hands of certain unscrupulous vested interests for blatantly malafide considerations. “The case reflects shocking abuse of power and authority by the investigating agency who has virtually unleashed a reign of terror by subverting the process of law,” it adds.

No other FIR is pending or registered against the applicant. He has not been declared a proclaimed offender and is not required in any other criminal case. Also, he undertakes to join the investigation as directed by this court,” the application mentions.

The case is now listed for December 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out