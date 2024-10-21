Menu Explore
{Chakkowal Brahman} Double murder accused still at large

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Oct 22, 2024 05:08 AM IST

“Prima facie, it appears to be a matter of old rivalry. Cross police cases are registered against the victim and accused groups”, said the SSP Surendra Lamba.

The accused who allegedly shot down father-son duo in Chakkowal Brahman village on Saturday night, continues to be at large even as four police teams are on the hunt. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said that the assailants had been identified and different locations were being raided to nab them.

Hoshiarur police officials at the crime site. (Harpreet Kaur/HT Photo)
Hoshiarur police officials at the crime site. (Harpreet Kaur/HT Photo)

“Prima facie, it appears to be a matter of old rivalry. Cross police cases are registered against the victim and accused groups”, said the SSP.

He claimed that the accused would soon be arrested.

Meanwhile a murder case has been registered at Bulhowaln police station.

One Kashmiri Lal and his son Amarjit Singh, residents of Talwandi Araiyan village were shot at outside a hospital on Saturday night. Both had died during treatment.

The family has refused to cremate the bodies till the culprits are arrested. Bahujan Samaj Party leaders have also come out in their support.

