Challenges galore for PU’s officiating V-C Renu Vig

Panjab University’s new officiating vice-chancellor (V-C) Renu Vig has taken charge at a time when the varsity is facing a number of diverse challenges.

The varsity’s dean university instruction (DUI), Vig was given the temporary charge of V-C’s post after Raj Kumar’s resignation. An alumna of Punjab Engineering College (PEC), she joined PU’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) as reader (associate in professor) in 2003.

The five immediate tasks on her plate are:

Faculty deans’ elections

PU has been functioning without faculty deans for around two years now. The one-year term of various faculty deans had ended in January 2021 without the selection of their successors. The election for picking deans of 11 faculties and secretaries was to take place after two years in December, but had been deferred.

Vig said she is hopeful that deans will be elected soon and subsequently, the board of studies (BoS) elections will also be held. “We will make sure that the academic system of the university remains on track,” she said.

Revision of salary scales

Although the varsity has already adopted the Punjab government notification for implementation of revised UGC pay scales as per the seventh pay commission, the varsity teachers are yet to get benefits of the same. Similarly, the university senate in March last year had also adopted the Punjab sixth pay commission for its non-teaching staff, but they are also still awaiting its benefit.

Vig said the university has initiated the process of pay fixation, which is currently underway. “We are trying that both teaching and non-teaching staff get their salaries as per the revised scales soon,” she said.

Preparing for NAAC accreditation

The varsity is in the process of preparing for the next round of NAAC accreditation. Notably, PU’s NAAC grade had expired on June 24, last year but the varsity was not ready to go for another round of accreditation at that time.

“We have submitted our IIQA to the NAAC in December which they have to accept. They had raised some queries on it, but we have given our response to them. Once it is accepted, they will open a window for us to submit the self-study report (SSR). The window is expected to be open within a week or two,” said the officiating V-C.

Clearance of CAS promotions

Due to the absence of faculty deans over the last two year, more than 100 PU teachers are awaiting their promotions under Career Advancement Scheme (CAS). The issue was raised during the general body meeting (GBM) of Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) on Tuesday as well. Vig said after faculty deans’ elections are held, the priority will be to clear pending cases of CAS promotions.

Completion of recruitment process

After many years, PU has initiated the process of recruiting teachers. The varsity has invited applications for the recruitment of over 50 teachers (assistant professor and associate professors). “Faculty deans are also needed for the completion of the recruitment process. We will make sure that the recruitment process stays on track and is completed in a time bound manner,” said the officiating V-C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON