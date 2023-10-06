News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chamba admn to spread disaster risk mitigation awareness via folk songs

Chamba admn to spread disaster risk mitigation awareness via folk songs

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Oct 06, 2023 06:22 AM IST

Chamba deputy commissioner Apoorva Devgan said that under the drive, a dozen awareness programmes will be held across seven subdivisions of the district starting on Friday

: In a unique initiative, the Chamba district administration would use folk songs and theatre to spread awareness about disaster risk reduction.

Chamba admn to spread disaster risk mitigation awareness via folk songs (PTI)

The drive is part of the fortnight-long Smarth-2023 campaign that was launched on October 1.

The campaign also marks the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction that falls on October 13.

Chamba deputy commissioner Apoorva Devgan said that under the drive, a dozen awareness programmes will be held across seven subdivisions of the district starting on Friday.

Artists of various cultural groups affiliated with the information and public relations department will perform various activities to spread awareness about disaster risk mitigation through folk songs and street plays.

To make the campaign successful, Devgan said that cooperation of the concerned panchayat representatives, ‘aapda mitras’ and local social organisations is also being taken.

He said that at the time of any kind of disaster, local people are the first to reach the spot. Therefore, if common people are aware of disaster management, then the losses can be reduced to a great extent.

The deputy commissioner also appealed to all the concerned panchayat representatives to contribute actively in this campaign, so that the awareness message reach grassroots level.

