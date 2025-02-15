Chandershekhar Azad T20 Tournament: Wild Woods Warriors log 4-wicket win

A decisive 70-run partnership for the seventh wicket between skipper Gurinder Singh (43 off 28) and Raman Bishnoi (28 off 15) powered Wild Woods Warriors to a four-wicket win over Talanoa Tigers in the Chandershekhar Azad T20 Tournament being played at Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, on Friday. Players in action during the Chandrashekhar Azad T20 tournament at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Opting to field first, Warriors’ bowlers, led by Neel Dhaliwal (3/54), restricted Talanoa Tigers to 152/6 in stipulated 20 overs while Karan Singh (50 off 23 balls) and Taranpreet Singh (50 off 37 balls) hammered half centuries for the batting side.

Chasing the target, Warriors stumbled at 111/6 before Gurinder and Bishnoi’s game-changing stand sealed the win in 19.1 overs. Kunal Mahajan added 42 runs while Nipun Sharda scored 37 runs.

Earlier in the day, City Challengers emerged victorious by 13 runs over Punjab Panthers.

After opting to bat first, Challengers posted a modest total of 153/8 in 20 overs. Top scorer Nikhil Kumar (48 off 36 balls) was aptly supported by Amrit Lubana (35) and skipper Mohd Arslan Khan (31). From the bowling side Jaskirat Singh Mehra (3/34) and Harshit Singh Saini (2/30) kept the pressure on but could not halt the Challengers’ steady accumulation of runs.

In response, Punjab Panthers struggled throughout their innings as their chase faltered against Ivraj Ranauta (3/23) who executed his plans perfectly. Nikhil Kumar (2/10) and Somit (2/28) equally dampened the Panthers’ hope as the team was restricted to 140/9.

Wild Woods Warriors are still dominant on the chart with five wins from six matches claiming 20 points followed by City Challengers and Talanoa Tigers on second and third place respectively.