Chandiagrh: Two sentenced to life term for 2021 Ramdarbar murder case

The court of additional sessions judge in Chandigarh sentenced two men from Ramdarbar to rigorous imprisonment (RI), including life imprisonment for murder in a case linked to a violent attack in 2021 that resulted in the death of one individual, Sajjan, and grievous injuries to another, Vishal. Two men, Rohit and Deepak, alias Tinda, from Ramdarbar Colony, Phase 2, were convicted on December 8, and the quantum of punishment was pronounced on December 11. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two men, Rohit and Deepak, alias Tinda, from Ramdarbar Colony, Phase 2, were convicted on December 8, and the quantum of punishment was pronounced on December 11.

The case stems from an FIR lodged on September 7, 2021, at the Sector 31 police station. The complaint was filed by Vishal, 25, a resident of Ramdarbar Colony, Phase 2. He stated that on the evening of September 6, 2021, at approximately 9 pm, he, his friend Janu, and his younger brother, Sajjan, were returning home after visiting the nearby market.

According to the details, their path was suddenly blocked by a group of assailants, including Rohit and Deepak. The group was armed with weapons, including a sword, a knife, and stones, and attacked the trio with the intention to kill them.

During the assault, the attackers were reportedly heard shouting that they were taking revenge for a previous fight with Vishal’s cousin, Darshan, stating: “Pahle tumare Taye ke ladke Darshan se jo hamari larai hui thi apna aaj badla leinge (Today, we will take revenge for the fight we had with your uncle’s son, Darshan).”

One of the assailants stabbed Sajjan in the stomach with a knife, leading to his death, while others attacked and grievously injured Vishal. The Sector 31 police had booked the accused under multiple sections of the Indian penal code (IPC), including 147, 148, 149, 341, 307, 302, and 201.

Rohit and Deepak were convicted and subsequently handed down the sentences, with punishment for group offences read with Section 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object).

The court delivered a comprehensive sentencing to both accused, finding them guilty of offenses committed as members of an unlawful assembly (Section 149 IPC). For the principal charge of murder (Section 302), both received rigorous imprisonment for life and a ₹20,000 fine each.

They were also sentenced to 10 years RI and a ₹10,000 fine each for Section 307 (attempt to murder). Additionally, they received three years RI and a ₹5,000 fine each for Section 148 (rioting with a deadly weapon), one year RI for Section 147 (rioting), and one month of simple imprisonment for wrongful restraint (Section 341).