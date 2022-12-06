Chandigarh: 14 sports department employees found absent during surprise checking

UT director of sports Sorabh Arora carried out a surprise check at the sports department office in Sector 42 on Monday and found that 14 of the total 40 employees had not turned up by the reporting time of 9.30 am.

A show-cause notice has been issued to the employees and they have been asked for a reply within seven days, failing which disciplinary action will be taken against them, said Arora.

He added that the department will be soon introducing biometric attendance at the department office to ensure that employees reach office at 9.30 am and leave at 5 pm.

E-office module launched for intra-school movement of files

A new venture, e-Office module for intra school movement of files was launched by Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, director school education, at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 44 B, making it the first school in Chandigarh to view, search, and share files at just click of a button. DSE HPS. Brar, in his speech, said that all other schools of Chandigarh will soon follow the same.

PU holds discussion on marital rape

In an Interaction Session on Marital Rape, Supinder Kaur, professor in the department of laws, Panjab University (PU), highlighted a number of issues and contradictions in the law in relation to the problem of marital rape. The session was organised by PU’s department-cum-centre for women’s studies and development as part of its ongoing activities for 16 days activism against Gender Based Violence.

Book discussion held at PU

Panjab University’s department of History organised a book discussion on Amazing Ayodha by Neena Rai where the author discussed her key points in the book. She narrated how the Sanskrit reading of the text is important to construct the idea of Ayodhya which was recorded in Maharishi Valmiki Ramayana.

World Soil Day: Candle lighting ceremony held at Sector 17 Plaza

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) in association with Chandigarh Chapter of Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and with the support of Guardians of Nature Foundation (GNF) and Isha Foundation organized a candle lighting activity at Sector 17 Plaza on the occasion of World Soil Day. The commitment ceremony under the theme - ‘Healthy Soil, Healthy Life’ raised awareness about the deteriorating soil health and measures needed to preserve the same.

UT adviser calls for study of land pooling models of other states

UT adviser Dharam Pal has called for study of models being used in other states before the land pooling scheme is implemented at villages in Chandigarh. Pal chaired a meeting on Monday, where various land pooling models were presented. Officials have been asked to examine all of them and consider issues like constraint of land and issue of vacant land. The Maharashtra model where officials went to study on a tour was also presented in the meeting.