Chandigarh: 16-year-old boy dies in early morning crash in Sector 17; 2 friends injured

A 16-year-old boy died and two others were injured in a high-speed motorcycle crash near the Sector-17 Cricket Stadium Chowk early Friday morning. The deceased was a resident of Pinjore, Haryana. Police found that the motorcycle belonged to their friend, who had accompanied them to Chandigarh the previous night. (HT Photo for representation)

The accident occurred around 5 am when the motorcycle, carrying three youngsters, went out of control and rammed into the footpath on the stretch between Sector 17 and Sector 22. The impact was so severe that the deceased victim, who was riding the motorcycle, died on the spot. His pillion riders, aged 17 and Rahul (18), suffered injuries.

Police said the trio was returning from a late-night party in Chandigarh. The deceased victim, who worked at a dairy in Pinjore, was at the wheel, while the two were seated behind him. As they approached the Sector-17 stadium area, the 16-year-old lost control of the speeding bike, which skidded and crashed into the pavement and loose stones.

All three were rushed to GMSH-16, where doctors declared the 16-year-old dead. Rahul, who sustained critical injuries, was referred to PGIMER, while the 17-year-old—who suffered minor injuries—fled the hospital during the commotion. Police later found that the motorcycle belonged to their friend, who had accompanied them to Chandigarh the previous night.

Investigators said none of the three were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, and no helmets were recovered from the scene. Police officials noted that the deceased suffered a fatal head injury that could likely have been prevented with proper protective gear.