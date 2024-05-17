Chandigarh: 19-year-old killed in hit-and-run near DAV College

A 19-year-old student was killed and his friend was left critically injured in a hit-and-run accident near DAV College in Sector 10, police said on Thursday. The deceased, Ekam Singh, hailed from Rupnagar district, while his injured friend, Sukhpreet Singh, is a resident of Mansa, said Chandigarh Police. (iStock)

The deceased, Ekam Singh, hailed from Rupnagar district, while his injured friend, Sukhpreet Singh, is a resident of Mansa.

Police said the friends, who were taking coaching from a private institute in Chandigarh, were riding a Royal Enfield motorcycle on the road behind the DAV College campus around 10 pm on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, a speeding white Toyota Etios rammed into the motorcycle head-on.

The accident was witnessed by Amritpal Singh, a resident of Sector 43-A, who told police that the collision threw both the motorcycle riders on the road, leading to grievous injuries. The car driver, upon observing the injured youths, fled the scene, leaving his vehicle behind.

Amritpal said he, along with other passers-by, rushed the injured youth to PGIMER. But one of the victims, Ekam Singh, was declared dead upon arrival.

The other victim, Sukhpreet Singh, was admitted for severe head injuries and put on ventilator support. According to police, he remains critical.

Launching investigation into the incident, police arrested the absconding car driver, who was identified as Rupinder Singh, 25, a resident of Muktsar.

He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, and subsequently released on bail.

On May 1, a female college student and an auto-rickshaw driver were killed after the vehicle was rammed head-on by a speeding Mahindra Scorpio on the Sector 5/8 dividing road.

The victim, Anjali, a student of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, was on the way to college with four more students for exams, when the mishap took place.

An army rifleman, who was behind the wheel of the Mahindra Scorpio, was arrested from the spot.

Fruit vendor injured in Chandimandir hit-and-run dies

Panchkula A 50-year-old fruit vendor, who was grievously injured in a hit-and-run accident in Chandimandir on May 5, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday after battling for life for 10 days.

The deceased, identified as Lalit Mohan, was a resident of Rampur Seori village in Kalka.

His elder brother, Kamleshwar Dutt of Chandi Kotla, Chandimandir, told police that he ran a tailor shop in Sector 9, Panchkula, and Lalit sold fruits on a cart nearby.

On May 5, Lalit left for home around 8.30 pm and he also followed him an hour later.

After reaching the Chandimandir traffic lights, he saw a crowd gathered at an accident scene. On approaching the crowd, he found his brother Lalit lying injured on the road. Onlookers told him that he was struck by an unidentified vehicle that drove off after the accident.

An injured Lalit was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, from where doctors referred him to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, due to this critical injuries. He remained under treatment for 10 days, before breathing his last on Wednesday.

Police booked the absconding vehicle driver under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC at the Chandimandir police station, and launched a probe to trace and arrest the accused.