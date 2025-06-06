Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
Chandigarh: 198 trained graduate teachers receive appointment letters

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 06, 2025 10:18 AM IST

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria said India has emerged as a world leader due to the strength of knowledge and education; Now is the time to rank Chandigarh number one in the field of education

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria handed over appointment letters to 198 newly appointed trained graduate teachers (TGTs) during a ceremony organised by the UT education department at the Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 42, Chandigarh, on Thursday.

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, along with UT chief secretary Rajeev Verma, during the ceremony organised by the UT education department at PGGCG, Sector 42, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Recruitment for 993 posts across various teaching cadres was conducted over the past few months, adding to the existing strength of 2,197 TGTs.

Appreciation certificates were awarded to officials who worked over the past year to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process.

Kataria emphasised that teachers are the foundation of a strong society, shaping the thoughts, values and future of coming generations.

Kataria said, “India has emerged as a world leader due to the strength of knowledge and education. Now is the time to rank Chandigarh number one in the field of education.”

He added, “Teachers must never stop learning. The day teachers stop learning is the day they stop teaching. I encourage everyone to regularly participate in training programmes and prepare students for global competition with updated knowledge.”

Currently, the education department of Chandigarh oversees 111 government schools, catering to approximately 1.5 lakh students. Of these, 62,021 students are enrolled at the secondary and senior secondary levels.

