Chandigarh: 2,141 Class-11 seats up for grabs at UT’s govt schools in 2nd counselling

As many as 2,141 clear cut vacancies are available for Class 11 students at Chandigarh government schools, as per the UT education department. The department has announced the schedule for the second counselling for leftover seats. Students can apply online by visiting department’s website at https://nltchd.info/practice/. As many as 124 seats are available in medical stream, 328 in non-medical stream, 211 in commerce and 841 vacancies in humanities. (HT Photo)

Applications can be submitted till July 22 midnight. The list indicating allotment of school and stream will be uploaded by the department on July 25. The department said that any government school passout who has not been allotted a seat till now will be given priority.

As many as 124 seats are available in medical stream, 328 in non-medical stream, 211 in commerce and 841 vacancies in humanities. There are also 637 vacancies in skill courses. Breakup of how many students are yet to get seats allotted to them was not available, even as 15,581 total students had applied for a total of 13,875 seats.

The vacancies include cases where students have not reported for classes, haven’t paid the fees or who have had their admissions cancelled due to incorrect documents. While these students will be expected to apply for the second counselling, the second round of counselling is also a viable option for students to try again if they didn’t get a school or a stream of their choice in the first counselling.

Earlier, those who had not deposited their admission fees during the first round were not eligible for admission in the second round, however the department has now allowed it and officials said there might be a slight variation in final numbers due to this.

UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar has confirmed that it is unlikely that a third centralised counselling will be held by the department after this. Classes for the students had meanwhile started from the start of the month.

During the first counselling, Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS) Sector 16 and Modern Housing Complex (MHC) had emerged as the best schools and it is likely that the same trend will repeat this time.