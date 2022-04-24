Chandigarh: 200 shanties razed during demolition drive
The UT estate office on Saturday carried out a demolition drive in Manimajra and Kishangarh areas, during which around 200 shanties were razed. The teams also demolished walls and illegal shops constructed on agricultural land in these areas.
The teams were led by the sub-divisional magistrate (east) and comprised officials from the revenue department and 150 policemen.
An official said that those who had erected illegal structures were given notices on several occasions, but they did not vacate the area. The drive is likely to continue on Sunday as well.
Meanwhile, the administration did not carry out demolition drive in Colony No. 4 in Industrial Area, where residents were served two days notice to vacate the area, which ended on Saturday. Currently, around 10,000 slum dwellers are estimated to live in the colony.
-
Scorching March segues into hotter-than-average April
In the first week (April 2- 8), the average minimum temperature was 23.4C, which is 5.3 degrees higher than normal (18.1C), while the average maximum temperature was 38.2C, around 6.6 degrees higher than normal (31.8C). Between April 9 and 16, the average maximum temperature rose to 39.9C against the normal of 34.1C, a variance of 5.8C. The minimum temperature was 21.5C, 4.9 degrees above normal (16.6C).
-
Uttar Pradesh crosses 31cr mark in Covid vaccination
“Today, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to provide a protective cover of more than 31 crore covid vaccine doses. This life-saving achievement is a result of the efficient guidance of the respected Prime Minister and the commitment of health workers. To win over corona, you must also get the vaccine of victory,” tweeted chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. There are 84.64 lakh children in this age group.
-
143 officers graduate from Military Institute of Technology, Pune
PUNE As many as 143 officers of the Indian Armed Forces, including seven officers of a friendly foreign country (Sri Lanka), graduated on Saturday after successful completion of the Defence Services Technical Staff Course from the portals of the Military Institute of Technology. Air Marshal BR Krishna, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to Chairman Chief of Staff Committee (CISC), HQ IDS was the chief guest for the event.
-
Doc in the dock for keeping pistol on table while seeing patients
A doctor, posted at Malihabad community health centre, was on Saturday transferred to Nagram CHC after a video, showing him on duty with a pistol on his table, went viral. Senior officials took cognisance of the video and ordered action against the doctor, including an inquiry. A probe found the video to be correct and the doctor was transferred, besides being warned. At that time a probe was ordered and is still not complete.
-
Kakori kid’s murder: Autopsy does not confirm sexual assault
The post mortem report of a six-year-old girl, whose mutilated body was found in a Kakori village on Thursday, has confirmed murder but could not confirm sexual assault “as the body was badly mutilated.” The body of the girl, who was missing since April 17 evening, was found in an abandoned plot in Tiranga colony of Amethiya area in Salempur village of Kakori on April 21.
