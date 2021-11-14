Chandigarh: 24x7 water supply project launched in Manimajra

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday laid the foundation stone of 24x7 water supply project at Manimajra.

As per the municipal corporation (MC), the project is aimed at switching from intermittent supply to 24x7 continuous pressurised supply system. This project will involve new waterworks with four million gallon of additional storage, 13,700 smart meters, 20km of new lines, and automated monitoring of system. The existing 37 tubewells will be phased out.

The project is to be carried out at ₹162 crore, including cost of 15 years’ operation and maintenance. The work is expected to be completed by August 2023.

To cover the entire city, the French firm, Agence Française de Développement (AFD) is to provide ₹413 crore for the project in the form of a loan, which is to be repaid in 15 years. In addition to it, the European Union (EU) is also giving a grant of ₹98 crore to the project.

In his address, the governor said that residents of Manimajra will highly benefit from this project as the continuous supply system would provide better water quality and households will get better pressure of water sufficient to fill tanks up to third storey, thus lowering the pumping costs.

He appreciated the MC for taking various steps to improve the basic upkeep besides ensuring the availability of civic amenities in each sector. He said that public participation is must in understanding the issues, recognising the areas requiring improvement and evolving strategies for future planning.