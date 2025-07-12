Chandigarh: 25-yr-old electrocuted on PU campus dies during treatment

After the 25-year-old son of an employee working as a painter in Panjab University (PU) was electrocuted during heavy rain on June 29, the youth passed away on Friday after he was placed on a ventilator in PGIMER. Local area councillor Sachin Galav has written to the PU registrar blaming the university for this mishap. PGIMER officials declared the deceased brain dead and kept him on ventilator support for the past few days before he expired on Friday. (HT photo for representation)

The incident happened near B Block at house number 108. Onkar Nath, father of the deceased, said that his son, Sunil had woken up during the rain at around 2.30 am and turned off the switch and received the electric shock. He was rushed to PGIMER where officials declared him brain dead and kept him on ventilator support for the past few days before he expired on Friday.

Local area councillor Sachin Galav in his letter written to the PU registrar said that for the past year he had brought to the attention of the university authorities the hazardous condition of this particular area, especially during the rainy season. “Despite multiple reminders and requests, no substantial action has been taken to rectify the unsafe infrastructure,” he added and said that the negligence lies on the part of the university.

Galav said that he has asked the PU to shift residents of house number 97-108 in Block B till proper safety measures are in place. He said that a financial relief of ₹1 lakh should be provided to the family of the deceased.

Panjab University Non Teaching Employees Federation has also written to the PU V-C regarding this incident. President Honey Thakur alleged that no one from the PU construction office has reached out to the bereaved family since the incident and called it a lack of empathy. He has asked the V-C that a committee be constituted to investigate the circumstances of the incident and SDO electrical PU be relieved of his duty till the committee conducts its inquiry.

Meanwhile, PU officials said that they have written to the municipal corporation (MC) numerous times regarding this dire situation. “There is an incline from PGI towards PU and water gets trapped here. We suggested that the water drainage towards the Sector 15 side should be improved. While a pump has been installed in this particular spot to remove water at the times of waterlogging it was allegedly not functional,” the officials said.

PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig said that she had raised the issue with MP Manish Tewari while he was present in the university to inaugurate open air gyms a week ago. She confirmed that PU has written to the MC regarding the waterlogging issues and said that a permanent solution is needed. “The family will receive relief as per rules under the employee ex gratia payment policy,” she added.

Another PU employee confirmed that the incident had happened while an EV commercial vehicle was being charged by the victim in his house. PU has since issued a circular regarding this, in which, PU has noted that university employees are operating commercial e-vehicles and parking them near their allotted residential accommodations in an unorganised manner. “Further, instances have been observed where these electric vehicles are charged using unsafe, temporary electric connections extended beyond the accommodation boundaries, posing serious safety hazards,” reads PU circular. The circular has also requested department in-charges to counsel employees that such vehicles may be towed away by the university security.

PU registrar YP Verma further said that it is not right to blame anyone but what had happened was unfortunate. “We are working on a solution, so that such incidents don’t happen again.”