Chandigarh: 27-year-old biker run over by SUV at Sec 29/30 light point

A 27-year-old motorcyclist died after he was hit by a speeding SUV at the Sector 29/30 light point on Monday evening. A 27-year-old motorcyclist died after he was hit by a speeding SUV at the Sector 29/30 light point on Monday evening. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim was identified as Bahadur Singh, a resident of Buterla village in Sector 41.

Police said the Thar jeep, bearing Punjab registration number, was speeding when it rammed into the motorcyclist.

The injured Bahadur Singh was rushed to PGI where he succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet which was completely crushed in the mishap.

An eyewitness, Chhavi Singh, a granthi at a local gurudwara, told the police that the driver of Thar jeep hit the motorcycle from the back. The injured was rushed to GMSH-16 in a police vehicle and later referred to PGI.

Police said efforts are on to arrest the driver of the SUV. A case of death due to negligence was registered at the Industrial Area police station.