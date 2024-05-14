Chandigarh: 3 boys stopped for triple riding ram bike into cop

Stopped for triple riding, three motorcycle-borne teenagers rammed the vehicle into a sub-inspector in Kishangarh on Monday. The cop, identified as Harnek Singh, suffered injury in a foot in the incident, said Chandigarh Police. (iStock)

The cop, identified as Harnek Singh, suffered injury in a foot in the incident, said police.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to Jaspal Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the IT Park police station, the three minor boys were triple riding the motorcycle and not wearing helmets.

When sub-inspector Harnek Singh, who was on patrol duty, signalled them to stop, instead of complying, they hit him, injuring his foot.

“When the patrolling team issued a challan to the boys, their family members gathered and began protesting. This led to a minor scuffle between the police and the family members,” said the SHO, adding that deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Abhinandan, who was present on the spot, suffered a minor injury on a finger.

Police pacified the protesters. No case was registered till the filing of the report.