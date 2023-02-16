Chandigarh: 3-day Rose Festival to kick off from February 17 with array of events

The municipal corporation (MC) is all set to organise a three-day 51th Rose Festival in the city from February 17. For the first time, “light and sound shows” are being arranged in the City Beautiful on all the three days from 7 pm.

Chandigarh mayor Anup Gupta said, “The Rose Festival in Chandigarh will commence from February 17 to 19. The Punjab governor and UT administrator will inaugurate the festival at the Zakir Rose Garden on Friday amidst beautiful flower decoration at Rose Garden with thousands of visitors thronging to be a part of this festivity.”

Keeping in view the comfort of people, food stalls will be arranged in the Rose Garden this time.

The MC will also organise a lucky draw with 300 prizes for citizens submitting feedback on Swachh Survekshan 2023.

MC awards for best gardens

The Chandigarh MC on Wednesday announced the results for the flower/garden competition and adjudged Sector 18-D as the best neighbourhood parks in the city maintained by the Resident Welfare Association (RWA).

In the category of “best internal park maintained by Group Housing Society of Chandigarh”, Sector 51-B bagged the first position.

In the large garden category with area of over two kanals, Dr Akhil Bhargav of Sector 8-B got the first prize whereas Ritu Verma of Sector 32-D got first prize in medium garden category with area of over one kanal but less than two kanals. In the small garden category with area less than one kanal, Rupinder Pal Kaur and Gurleen S Boparai of Sector 15-C got the first prize. Dr Manjari Bhargava of Sector 8-B got first prize in the best terrace garden in the city.

Among the government institutes, CSIR-IMTECH of Sector 39-A got first prize in th best large garden with area of over four kanal whereas EIC PWD of Sector 3 got first prize in small garden of area less than four kanals.

CITCO roundabout of Sector 16, 17, 22 and 23 was declared the best runabout whereas Dr Jatinder Kaur, Guru Gobind Singh College Sector 26, got first prize in maintaining the best college campus. Northridge International School, Sector 46-A, has the best private school campus. Prof RC Paul Rose Garden, Panjab University, Sector 14, got first prize for maintaining open space. Gurudwara Patshahi Dasvin, Sector 8-C, got first prize in the category of “best bhawan/religious place and any other non-govt premises maintained”.