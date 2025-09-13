Chandigarh: 3 days after infant’s body found in Sector 9, parents arrested

The Sector-3 police have arrested a couple for allegedly abandoning the body of their two-month-old daughter in the bushes near Sector-9. Investigations revealed that the spot where the baby’s body was found is just 300 metres away from a house in Sector-9, where the couple had been staying and working as labourers in an under-construction building. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Arvind Mukhia and his wife Runa, were produced in a local court and later released on bail.

According to police, the couple claimed that on the night of September 8, they were returning home from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) when the baby died while being fed. Out of fear, they left her body in the bushes in Sector-9.

The baby was referred from Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, and was admitted to the Advanced Pediatrics Centre, PGIMER, on September 7. According to PGIMER, the parents took the baby away against medical advice. “The medical team at PGI provided the best possible treatment to ensure the child’s health and well being,” the institute said in its statement.

Initially, police registered a case against unidentified persons. During the probe, investigating officer Yashpal Kundu noticed a hospital tag on the baby’s foot belonging to Sector-16 hospital which eventually helped trace the parents. Police added Section 94 (concealment of a child’s birth by the secret disposal of its dead body) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the couple.