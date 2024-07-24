Chandigarh: 3 get life term for car mechanic’s murder

The court of additional sessions judge Rajnish Garg on Tuesday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment in a six-year-old murder case of a car mechanic. The convicts have also been directed to pay a fine of ₹2.2 lakh each. The victim’s body was dumped in the bushes near Siswan dam. (HT Photo)

The convicts include Khem Singh, alias Shanty, Jagdev Singh, alias Gaggi, both residents of Ludhiana, and Gurdeep Singh of Hoshiarpur in Punjab. The court acquitted their co-accused Harbhajan Singh, alias Sukha, in the case.

On the complaint of the victim Mohammad Ali’s wife Neeta Dogra, a case was registered under Sections 365 (kidnapping), 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 34 (criminal act conducted by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Maloya police station on April 12, 2018.

She had told the police that on April 11, 2018, when she rang up her husband in the evening, he told her that he was on his way back home after grocery shopping. When he did not reach home, she tried calling him up again but his mobile was switched off. After some time, she and her neighbour went to look for him and found his car abandoned near the Sector 39 grain market. There were groceries in the car.

Later, the police recovered Ali’s body near Siswan dam. The police suspected that Ali was murdered as Khem Singh had an affair with his wife Neeta. The prosecution said Khem Singh and other accused had kidnapped Ali in their car from near the Sector 39 grain market roundabout near Maloya. They strangled him in their car and dumped the body in the bushes near Siswan dam.