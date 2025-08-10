Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
Chandigarh: 3 Manimajra cops shifted to lines for taking 1.9L bribe from cyber fraudsters

HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 10, 2025 06:10 am IST

Sources revealed that the three were assigned to a special investigation team (SIT) to nab cyber fraudsters in a case under the north-east division. Instead of arresting the accused, the team allegedly struck a deal and collected ₹1.90 lakh through a digital transaction

The misconduct reportedly came to light when the Manimajra station house officer (SHO) alerted senior officials. (HT Photo for representation)
The accused have been identified as constables Satish Kumar, Vishwajeet Singh and Dalip Negi.

Sources revealed that the three were assigned to a special investigation team (SIT) to nab cyber fraudsters in a case under the north-east division. Instead of arresting the accused, the team allegedly struck a deal and collected 1.90 lakh through a digital transaction.

The misconduct reportedly came to light when the Manimajra station house officer (SHO) alerted senior officials. A senior police officer said that while no formal complaint has been lodged in the matter, there was prior knowledge that the personnel had been regularly accepting money. An inquiry will be marked by senior officers into the conduct of the three constables and previous such transactions.

This is not the first incident of cops collecting bribes from victims. Recently, constable Parveen, posted with Chandigarh traffic police, was suspended last week for accepting a 500 bribe at the Sector 45/46/49/50 intersection. The car driver, who was accused of driving on the wrong side, reportedly recorded the incident on his phone. In the video, the constable can be seen taking the currency note while claiming he was issuing a challan slip.

