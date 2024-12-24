Chandigarh: 3mm rain takes mercury down 9 notches, watch out for fog today

Three millimetres of rain recorded through the day intensified the chill on Monday, bringing the maximum temperature down by nine notches to 13.7°C, the lowest it has gone this season. On Sunday, it was 23.2°C. A woman makes her way through puddled roads in Chandigarh on Monday. (kESHAV SINGH/HT)

This is also the city’s first day with cold day conditions this season.

A cold day is declared for this region when the minimum temperature drops below 10°C and the maximum temperature goes between 4.5°C to 6.4°C below normal. At 13.7°C, the maximum temperature on Monday was 6.4°C below normal. When it is 6.5°C or more below normal, then the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declares a severe cold day.

This was the second rain spell in the city after 0.8 mm rain on December 8.

IMD Chandigarh scientist Shivinder Singh said that though no rain is expected on Tuesday, an intensive Western Disturbance that is round the corner may bring more showers later in the week, likely on Friday. “Residents should, however, watch out for dense fog on Tuesday due to extra moisture in the air from Monday’s rain,” he added.

The temperature will also be on the lower end on Tuesday, in view of which the Met has issued a yellow alert for dense fog and cold wave conditions. Yellow is the second of the four-colour warning system used by the IMD, and it asks people to stay updated.

The cloud cover took up the minimum temperature from 7.3°C on Sunday to 9.3°C on Monday, 2.3 degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 14°C and 18°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 7°C and 9°C.

Rain deficit remains

With no rain in October and November, the rain deficit in the city since October 1 is 97.6%. The average rain for December is 15.6 mm. So far, the city has recorded 3.9 mm rain. Last December, 32.4 mm rain was recorded in the city.