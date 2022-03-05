Chandigarh |3x3 Pro Basketball League season 3 kicks off from March 5
The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and International Basketball Federation (FIBA)-backed 3x3 Pro Basketball League (3BL) is returning for the third straight season, starting Saturday. The event will go on till March 21.
As many as 72 men’s players, across 12 teams, and 36 women’s players, across 6 teams, from across India and abroad will be participating.
Top Indian national team stars including former Indian team captains Raspreet Sidhu and Amritpal Singh, ex-NBA G-League player Amjyot Singh Gill, Arjuna awardee Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, Stephy Nixon, ex-NBA G-League draftee Palpreet Singh, Aravind Annadurai, Jagdeep Singh Bains, Akilan Pari and Arvind Arumugam will be seen in action.
Joining them will be 3x3 specialists from across the globe, including Indian-origin 3BL stars Inderbir Singh Gill and Bikramjit Gill.
Up-and-coming India talents Princepal Singh (ex-NBA G-League draftee), Sahaij Sekhon, Arvind Kumar and Sejin Mathew, among others, will be making their professional 3x3 debuts.
“It is an honour for me to be representing my city franchise, and that too playing at home,” said Amjyot Singh Gill of Chandigarh Beasts.
The 35th St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA) rally on Friday kicked off from Forest Hill Resort with scrutiny and a super spectator stage in place. At this year’s rally, 25 four-wheeler and 55 two-wheeler drivers will take on the testing routes during the SJOBA rally. The open division rally will see drivers from all over the country participate between March 4-6. Vehicles of all participating drivers were scrutinised on the opening day. Rally secretary Gagan Sekhon said the 200 km-long rally is set to be flagged off today from St. John’s School.
