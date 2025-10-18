Chandigarh: ₹40cr road overhaul work begins in UT

City mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla on Friday commenced city-wide road recarpeting works, following the opening of 11 tenders totaling ₹40 crores, aimed at repairing and upgrading critical transport links. Work on the most degraded roads will begin immediately, with a strict deadline to complete all awarded projects within a month after Diwali, she said.

The roads have been classified into three categories of degradation: Very very poor, very poor and poor. Priority has been given to the most urgent repairs, with V4, V5, and V6 category roads already allotted to contractors.

The mayor officially kicked off the initiative by starting recarpeting of V6 roads in Sector 29.

“We understand the importance of smooth, high-quality roads for residents’ daily lives. To minimise traffic disruption during the festive season, work will initially focus on limited areas. Immediately after Diwali, operations will scale up, with all resources deployed to complete the awarded road projects within one month,” the mayor said.

Relief for vending licence defaulters

In a separate announcement, the mayor provided relief to 472 street vendors who had lost their vending licences due to non-payment of dues to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. The mayor declared a three-month window for defaulters to clear outstanding payments, after which their licences will be reinstated. Vendors who fail to settle dues within this period will face permanent cancellation.

“This is a Diwali gift to our vendor community, many of whom have faced economic hardships. We are committed to inclusive growth and want to ensure small businesses can recover and continue their livelihoods.”Babla said.

Earlier, a similar relief had been extended to 172 vendors.