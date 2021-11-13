Chandigarh: 5,726 students appear for National Achievement Survey exam

As many as 5,726 city-based students appeared for the National Achievement Survey exam, which was conducted nationally by the ministry of education of Classes 3, 5, 8 and 10. The exam was conducted smoothly and without any untoward incident, as per officials of the Chandigarh education department.

As per the education ministry, National Achievement Survey is a nationally representative large-scale survey of students’ learning undertaken by the education ministry. “National Achievement Survey gives a system-level reflection on effectiveness of school education. Findings help compare the performance across spectrum and across population in order to find the desirable direction for improvements,” the ministry website notes.

A total of 106 schools from the city had been shortlisted to participate in this, including seven schools of the central government, 52 government schools, seven government-aided schools and 40 private schools. Around 5,800 students were expected to participate in this exam and near full attendance was reported. For Classes 3 and 5, the exam was held between 10:30 am and 12 noon while for Classes 8 and 10, it was held between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm.

The Chandigarh administration also conducted a parallel National Achievement Survey exam for students who were not included in the sample for National Achievement Survey. Saying it was to ensure that these students didn’t feel left out, UT district education officer (DEO) Prabhjot Kaur said, “We wanted to test the preparation of the students and we wanted to make sure they didn’t feel left out even as they had been preparing for this.” The test was conducted at the same time as the National Achievement Survey exam and the selected schools had been given instructions on Thursday to ensure that all students of classes 3, 5, 8 and 10 were present on Friday.

The National Achievement Survey exam is held with a cycle period of three years. The last National Achievement Survey was held in 2017. Chandigarh had secured the first rank among all the union territories in this and the UT education department officials are predicting that a similar result can be expected this time. The exam was conducted in language, mathematics and EVS for classes 3 and 5, language, mathematics, science and social science for class 8 and language, mathematics, science, social science and English for class 10.