Chandigarh | 530 awarded at Postgraduate Govt College for Girls

As many as 530 students were felicitated at the 38th annual prize giving ceremony at Postgraduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, on Thursday. Chandigarh education secretary Purva Garg was the chief guest. Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, an MA final year student of the college, was honoured with the title, ‘pride of college’ for her tremendous achievement. Her mother accepted the award on her behalf. Twenty students were awarded roll of honours and 66 received college colours.

Register for junior golf tourney by June 12

Chandigarh The sub-junior and junior tournament will be held at the Chandigarh Golf Club on June 15. The last date for registration is June 12, 5pm. Girls and boys below the age of eight and those below the age of 18 will be eligible to participate in the tournament under separate categories. A putting and chipping competition will also be held for beginners.

PU research scholar selected for Taiwan internship

Chandigarh Panjab University senior research fellow (SRF) Rahul has been selected for a 20-week research internship programme in Taiwan. The PhD student will be carrying out his research work at National Chung Cheng University under the mentorship of professor Guo-En Chang. At present, Rahul is pursuing his Phd in optoelectronic and hydrogen evolution, focusing on the study of transition metal dichalcogenides under the supervision of PU nanoscience and nanotechnology centre chairperson Sunil Kumar Arora.

UP guv inaugurates 3 analytical facilities at PU

Chandigarh Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel inaugurated three high-end facilities at Panjab University’s Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility (SAIF) at Panjab University (PU) on Thursday. She also interacted with university officials and fellows at the vice-chancellor’s office.

Parushi Prabhakar selected for cricket academy tourney

Chandigarh Chandigarh all-rounder Parushi Prabhakar has been selected in the International Cricket Academy Tournament (U-19) to be held in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, from June 10 to July 3. The 16-year-old had performed exceptionally well in the UT cricket association and the BCCI domestic tournaments. She is eyeing a place in the India’s U-19 women’s team.

Cultural fest at GGSD

Chandigarh Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College held its annual cultural fest at Sector 32, on Thursday. Around 1,000 students attended the festival, which saw stellar solo and group singing, dance, modelling, and acting performances. The modelling show was the highlight of the fest.

₹15k, jewels stolen from Mauli Jagran house

Chandigarh Unidentified persons broke into a house in Mauli Jagran and decamped with ₹15,000, and gold and silver jewellery. The 27-year-old complainant, Meena Verma, said the thieves struck on June 6, while she was visiting her mother. After ransacking the house, thieves left after bolting the door from outside. A case was registered under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 454 (house trespassing) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sandhwan visits armed forces preparatory institute

Mohali Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan visited the Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute in Sector 66, Industrial Area, Mohali on Thursday. The speaker enquired about the facilities being provided by the institute and interacted with the women cadets. “This is the first institute in the country set up for providing opportunities to girls aspiring to serve the army,” he said.

Beautification campaign launched at Sukhna Lake

Chandigarh Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) in association with the tourism department launched the ‘Mera Shehar, Sunder Shehar’ campaign at Sukhna Lake on Thursday. Cricketer Yograj Singh, the chief guest, flagged of the rally. CWT chief patron Satnam Singh Sandhu, Western Command civil military affairs chief patron Col Jasdeep Singh Sandhu and Punjab Infotech chairperson Harpreet Sandhu, Chairman were among the attendees.

Chandigarh DC awarded for skill devp plan

Chandigarh Deputy commissioner Vinay Kumar Pratap received a certificate of excellence at the district skill development plan award ceremony held at New Delhi on Thursday. He was felicitated by ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship secretary Rajesh Aggarwal. The awards were instituted under the skill acquisition and knowledge awareness for livelihood promotion (SANKALP) project in June 2018. It aims to promote decentralised planning, acknowledge and reward the extraordinary and innovative work done by districts in the field of skill development. Chandigarh was ranked among the top districts in the country for its innovative plan and successful implementation of the same.

Elante Mall prefixes Nexus to name

Chandigarh As part of a rebranding project for Nexus Malls, which owns Elante, the mall will now be called Nexus Elante. As part of the project, 17 retail properties in 13 cities will be integrated. Nexus Malls CEO Dalip Sehgal said, “The new identity brings to life our promise of ‘ har din kuchh naya’. Moreover, rebranding will help ensure greater cross-functional synergies.”

Parking lots to be digitised: Chandigarh adviser

Chandigarh Adviser to the administrator Dharam Pal on Thursday said the congested parking lots in the city will be digitised. The adviser directed officials to explore ways to implement the 2020 Parking Policy. A trial will first take place in Sectors 35, 22 and 15. Pal asked the MC commissioner to come up with a proposal for digitising congested parking places. “After digitising and implementing smart parking solutions, people will easily find vacant spots to park their cars, book slots, and pay digitally instead of waiting in long queues to pay in cash,” he said.

I-T dept organises plantation drive

Chandigarh The income tax department organised a ‘Plantation Drive’ in Aaykar Bhawan, Sector 17E, on Thursday as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic Week’. North-west region (NWR) principal chief commissioner Parneet Singh Sachdev was the chief guest.