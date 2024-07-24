Chandigarh: 6 stolen vehicles recovered after arrest of garbage picker

Police on Tuesday arrested a 20-year-old garbage picker for his involvement in multiple vehicle thefts and recovered six stolen vehicles and five stolen mobile phones from him. The accused was on a stolen motorcycle with a concealed registration plate when the police intercepted him near the Cremation Ground in Industrial Area. (HT Photo)

On July 21, a police naka was set up near the Cremation Ground in Industrial Area. During this operation, the police team intercepted Pankaj, a resident of Mauli Jagran, who was on a motorcycle with a concealed registration plate. Upon investigation, it was found that the motorcycle was stolen, and accordingly an FIR under Section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered. The accused was produced before the court and placed in one-day police custody.

Further interrogation led to the recovery of six additional stolen motorcycles and five android mobile phones, which were stolen from various locations in Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Zirakpur. The recovered items were seized under Section 106 (Power of police officer to seize certain property) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The accused was identified as a drug addict.

The six motorcycles were stolen from areas including Manimajra, Shanti Kunj, Sector-38, Mauli Majra, and Panchkula. The five smart phones were stolen from various places in Zirakpur and Panchkula.