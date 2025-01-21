Chandigarh: 64-year-old ‘Drug Queen’ arrested in Sector 38

UT police on Sunday arrested Bala, a 64-year-old woman infamously referred to as the “Drug Queen”, from her residence in Sector 38. The arrest was made following the interrogation of Ashwani Kumar, an accused apprehended a day before Bala’s arrest. A police search of her house led to the recovery of 3.44 g heroin. Bala, who hails from the Sansi community and is a mother of four, has been running drug trade for over two decades. (HT photo)

Ashwani Kumar, 32, a resident of Sector 38W, was nabbed near the Taxi Stand Chowk on Saturday. Police recovered 3.1 g heroin from his possession. During questioning, he disclosed that he had procured the drugs from Bala, prompting the cops to seek a warrant for her arrest.

A case under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against both Bala and Ashwani Kumar at the Maloya Police Station. Further investigations revealed Bala’s role as a key supplier of drugs in the region.

Two-decade crime spree

Bala, who hails from the Sansi community and is a mother of four, has been running drug trade for over two decades. She has earlier faced charges of theft and housebreaking, with several cases registered at the Sector 17 and Sector 11 police stations between 1992 and 2004.

From 2006, she expanded her operations into narcotics, becoming one of the most prominent drug distributors in the city. Despite multiple arrests under the NDPS Act, she consistently resorted to crime. Over the years, as many as 37 FIRs have been registered against her, though she has managed to secure acquittals in 47% of these cases.

Despite being illiterate, she managed to establish and run an organised drug distribution network. She had employed young couriers, paying them regular salaries and equipping them with motorcycles for transport. With connections in Uttar Pradesh, she sourced various drugs, including heroin, cocaine, opium, and smack.

Both Bala and Ashwani Kumar were presented in a local court and sent to judicial custody.