Chandigarh: 70 new teachers get job letters

In a significant boost to the local education sector, 70 newly recruited teachers received their appointment letters on Friday at the UT Secretariat. The letters were handed over by Chandigarh chief secretary Rajeev Verma, marking a step forward in filling advertised teaching positions. (HT)

The letters were handed over by chief secretary Rajeev Verma, marking a step forward in filling advertised teaching positions.

The newly appointed teachers include six nursery teacher trainees (NTTs), 23 trained graduate teachers (TGTs)-special educators, and 41 junior basic teachers (JBTs).

Out of the 993 posts advertised by the education department in 2024, 737 appointments have already been filled. The chief secretary congratulated the teachers and emphasised their pivotal role in shaping the future of the nation. Verma urged them to uphold the values of dedication, inclusivity, and innovation in their classrooms, in alignment with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Highlighting the recent achievements of the school education department, chief secretary shared as per the State Performance Grading Index (PGI) released by the ministry of education, Chandigarh has been declared the best-performing region in school education.