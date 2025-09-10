Chandigarh: 806% spike in calls to Centre’s mental health helpline signals rising need for support

In the first eight months of 2025, the Tele MANAS helpline at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, received 4,696 calls from people seeking mental health support — an 806% rise from 518 calls in 2023, the first year of the helpline’s launch, and 4,134 calls in 2024. The service prioritises privacy: each caller is assigned a unique ID, and their phone number remains anonymous. (HT Photo for representation)

Of these, 70 callers reported suicidal thoughts, highlighting the urgent need for mental health support as the country prepares to observe World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10.

Tele MANAS (Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) is a national initiative launched in 2022 by the Union ministry of health and family welfare to provide round-the-clock mental health support via its toll-free numbers, 14416 and 1800-891-4416.

“On calling Tele MANAS, callers are connected to nearby centres where counsellors listen, counsel and when necessary, arrange follow-ups or refer the person to psychiatry OPD for urgent care,” said Dr Abhinav, assistant professor at the psychiatry department, GMCH-32, and nodal officer of Tele MANAS Chandigarh.

Data from the helpline centre shows that most callers are aged 18 to 45, with 31.6% seeking help for depression, 15.8% for anxiety/panic and 15.6% for stress related to exams, workplace or relationships. Over the years, more men have reached out than women.

In 2023, 58.18% of the callers were men, compared to 41.36% females. In 2024, the percentage of male callers increased to 64.7% and that of female callers dropped to 35.3%. In 2025 so far, the ratio is nearly balanced at 52% men and 47.8% women.

Apart from the helpline, GMCH-32 also provides psychiatry OPD services, a transgender clinic every Friday from 2-5 pm and a trainee drop-in centre for medical students. PGIMER, Chandigarh, also runs a psychiatry OPD.

Panjab University students can access counsellors on the ground floor of the Student Centre.