Chandigarh: 853 crore spent on Smart City projects

A meeting of the Smart City advisory committee was held on Monday to review the progress of projects completed under the Smart City mission. The committee discussed the need for an assessment of the projects executed over the past 10 years.

Officials informed that a total of ₹853 crores had been spent across 36 projects, with ₹53 crores still pending in operating expenditures. A significant portion of this spending, ₹304 crores, went towards setting up sewage treatment plants, while ₹334 crores were used for constructing an integrated command and control complex. The remaining funds were allocated to various ancillary projects.

Chairperson Tewari raised concerns about the responsibility for assets created during the mission after it concludes in March 2025. He asked who would be accountable for these projects post-mission.

In response, officials clarified that responsibility for the projects would be transferred to relevant government departments to ensure continued maintenance and operations once the mission ends.