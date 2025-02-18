Menu Explore
Chandigarh: 853 crore spent on Smart City projects

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 18, 2025 08:56 AM IST

A meeting of the Smart City advisory committee discussed the need for an assessment of the projects executed over the past 10 years

A meeting of the Smart City advisory committee was held on Monday to review the progress of projects completed under the Smart City mission. The committee discussed the need for an assessment of the projects executed over the past 10 years.

A significant portion of this spending, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>304 crores, went towards setting up sewage treatment plants. (HT File)
A significant portion of this spending, 304 crores, went towards setting up sewage treatment plants. (HT File)

Officials informed that a total of 853 crores had been spent across 36 projects, with 53 crores still pending in operating expenditures. A significant portion of this spending, 304 crores, went towards setting up sewage treatment plants, while 334 crores were used for constructing an integrated command and control complex. The remaining funds were allocated to various ancillary projects.

Chairperson Tewari raised concerns about the responsibility for assets created during the mission after it concludes in March 2025. He asked who would be accountable for these projects post-mission.

In response, officials clarified that responsibility for the projects would be transferred to relevant government departments to ensure continued maintenance and operations once the mission ends.

