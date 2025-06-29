Chandigarh: AAP councillor files domestic violence complaint against hubby, retracts later

The husband of a sitting AAP councillor was arrested in a case of alleged domestic violence on Friday night only to be let off hours later after the councillor sought to withdraw her complaint. An FIR was also registered at the Sector 24 police post under Sections 85, 115(2), 126(2), and 351(2) of the BNS, 2023. (HT photo for representation)

Poonam, the Ward 16 councillor and a resident of Sector 25, had alleged that her husband had assaulted her sons following an altercation on Friday night. Following this, a woman neighbour had also allegedly roughed her up. The councillor claimed that Sandeep had returned with a knife and threatened to kill her.

Based on her complaint and spot verification, police took Sandeep into custody.

An FIR was also registered at the Sector 24 police post under Sections 85 (cruelty by husband or his relatives towards a woman), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

However, within hours of the FIR being registered, Poonam approached the police, seeking to withdraw the complaint, stating that it was a family matter. “The FIR was registered based on my complaint after an altercation within the family. However, I do not wish to pursue further action against my husband. I have submitted an affidavit to police, seeking withdrawal of the case,” she said.

When contacted, Sandeep responded, “The police are trying to frame me.”

This is not the first time the councillor’s husband has been in the spotlight. In 2023, he was arrested in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old youth, Ajay, in Sector 25 on charges of criminal conspiracy. In 2020, he survived a gun attack while sitting in his shop. He also figures in the local police’s “Bad Character” list.