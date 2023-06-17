Chandigarh: AAP decides to boycott Goa tour, questions Congress’ decision to join it

A day after Congress councillors decided to attend the proposed tour to Goa to study the garbage processing plant there, the councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said they would boycott the tour. The garbage dump at Dadumajra; for the first time, the civic body has decided to take a few residents from Dadumajra, along with the councillors, to study the Goa plant, which is also running as per the suggestions of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). (HT File)

“UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit had not listened to area councillor Kuldeep Dhalor while giving a go-ahead to another integrated waste management plant at Dadumajra. This study tour for the councillors of Chandigarh is a misuse of taxpayer’s money. Is it not bribery to spend nearly one lakh rupees on every councillor? This is a conspiracy to divert the attention of the councillors; otherwise, why would the administrator, who rejected the Goa tour last year, show willingness to send councillors to Goa this time,” said leader of opposition Damanpreet Singh.

“AAP councillors will not go on this tour as ordered by the party high command. And at all times, we will stand with the residents of Dadumajra. After accusing us (AAP) of supporting the BJP, how can Congress agree to go on the trip,” said Damanpreet, adding that AAP still opposes the second plant that is to come up in Dadumajra.

For the first time, the civic body has decided to take a few residents from Dadumajra, along with the councillors, to study the Goa plant, which is also running as per the suggestions of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI).

The councillors and residents will leave for Goa tentatively on June 26, the MC officials said. The study tour was planned after UT administrator and Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit recommended that the councillors to analyse the Goa plant during a meeting on June 12.