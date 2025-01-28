Chandigarh administration officials meet Kataria over razing of furniture market

With the UT estate office’s decision to demolish the illegal Sector 53/54 furniture market by the end of this month to reclaim valuable government land, officers from the Chandigarh administration held a meeting with UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday to address the issue. Established in 1985, the unauthorised furniture market in Chandigarh, comprising 116 shops, is occupying approximately 15 acres of agricultural land in Sectors 53 and 54. (HT Photo)

The officers informed Kataria that the traders have been operating on government land for several years, which constitutes encroachment, and the land will inevitably need to be vacated in the future. The date for demolition will be decided this week. Regarding the relocation of traders, it was decided that they will have to participate in the auction of the commercial sites.

As a follow-up, it was resolved that a meeting between the deputy commissioner’s office and the furniture market traders will be held on January 31. The traders will be encouraged to participate in the auction of ten booth sites offered by the administration in Dhanas. The auction for these sites is scheduled for February 15.

The administration will review the number of furniture traders who will apply for these sites. If only a few succeed in securing shops, they will be encouraged to participate in future auctions for commercial sites in the city.

Last week, traders from the Furniture Market Association, accompanied by BJP leader Sanjay Tandon, met administrator Kataria at the Governor House. During the meeting, the traders requested that no action be taken against them and expressed their willingness to relocate at market rates. However, the administrator had clarified that they must vacate the land in all circumstances.

On January 9, the UT estate officer-cum-deputy commissioner issued eviction orders to the shopkeepers, directing them to vacate the encroached land within 15 days, asserting that no alternative site for relocation will be provided. As per the orders, the 15-day period ended on January 24.

