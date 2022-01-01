Chandigarh administration to constitute panel to address problems of industries

Chandigarh The administration on Friday announced the decision to constitute a panel to look into the problems being faced by local industries and discuss future challenges.

UT adviser Dharam Pal, accompanied by local industry representatives and senior UT officials, toured the industrial areas, taking feedback from all stakeholders.

An official said the UT industry department is working on identifying, and offering solutions, the problems plaguing the industrial area and that a committee is to be constituted for the same.

“The industrial areas are struggling with poor infrastructure, encroachments and migration of industrial units to neighboring cities,” the official said, adding that the department will take on board different stakeholders before submitting its suggestions to the administration.

Industries Association of Chandigarh president Pankaj Khanna, meanwhile, said the renewed attention towards the issues faced by industries came as a welcome step. He added that the long pending issues need swift policy action for immediate redressal, before pressing for a a complete makeover of the industrial areas.