Chandigarh administrator inaugurates advanced paediatric centre at GMSH-16

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday inaugurated a 32-bedded advanced paediatric centre at Government Multi-speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, to deliver high-quality, state-of-the-art specialised care to paediatric patients. UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit with director of health services Dr Suman Singh, medical superintendent Dr VK Nagpal, other senior officials and healthcare professionals at GMSH, Sector 16, in Chandigarh, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The inauguration took place in the presence of officiating UT adviser Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, health secretary Ajay Chagti, director of health services Dr Suman Singh, medical superintendent Dr VK Nagpal and other senior officials and healthcare professionals.

Conceptualised during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, the centre received approval from the Union government under the emergency Covid-19 response and health system preparedness package – Phase II (ECRP- Phase II) and a budget of ₹2.25 crore was allocated for infrastructure preparedness and the establishment of the centre.

The centre has a 12-bed hybrid ICU unit comprising four ventilator beds and eight high-dependency unit (HDU) beds. Additionally, the centre includes 20 oxygen-supported beds and offers services, such as EEG, echocardiography and ultrasonography.

“The centre will provide round-the-clock services, including x-ray, ECG, sample collection, pharmacy, blood transfusion and nebulisation to manage sick and critical patients. Also, teleconsultation services are provided in collaboration with the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, serving as a centre of excellence,” said Dr Suman Singh.

Earlier, GMSH-16 housed a 20-bed intensive care unit (ICU) tailored for the younger population. Out of these, eight ICU beds are equipped with ventilators, while the remaining offer oxygen support in the hospital’s surgical ward. The secondary-level paediatric patients were taken to an advanced paediatric centre, PGIMER.