Chandigarh administrator launches 100-crore development works in 13 villages

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth ₹102 crore scheduled to be undertaken in 13 villages of the city. The work was initiated from Behlana village.

The administrator admitted that due to the pandemic the pace of development works got hampered to some extent, but the intention remained intact.

With the execution of sewerage and water supply schemes alone, a population of approximately 1.3 lakh would be benefited, he said.

Purohit exhorted the residents to use water judiciously: “Integrated water resource management has now become absolutely necessary. Similarly, the existing institutions involved in providing the basic needs will be restructured and strengthened. The 3 R strategy of reduce, recycle and reuse of the resources has to find a place in our day to day lives.”

Local MP Kirron Kher, who joined the meeting virtually, stressed the need to upgrade village infrastructure. In his address, city mayor Ravi Kant Sharma said the work on internal streets, roads, footpaths, horticulture, electrical work, etc., will be undertaken with an amount of ₹20 crore.

There are 22 villages under the jurisdiction of the MC of which 13—Behlana, Raipur Khurd, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra, Daria, Mauli Jagran, Kishangarh, Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Sarangpur and Dhanas—were transferred in 2019. The major push for rural infra upgrade comes ahead of MC elections slated for November-December this year.