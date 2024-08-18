Chandigarh administrator’s advisory council meeting likely to be held on August 30

After a year’s wait, the UT administrator’s advisory council meeting is likely to be held on August 30. Last year, the meeting was held on August 18. According to established norms, the Chandigarh administrator’s advisory council is required to meet three times a year. However, since its inception, only 16 meetings have been held. (HT Photo)

Constituted on February 9, 2007, the administrator’s advisory council has not been able to bring about the desired results over the years. This council, which consists of 60 members and is headed by the UT administrator, was established to advise the Chandigarh administration on the city’s developmental issues. A new council is constituted every two years.

Under the council, there are 10 standing committees constituted for various sectors, education, urban development, environment, health, urban planning, law and order, sports, transport, and traffic management.

According to established norms, the council is required to meet three times a year. However, since its inception, only 16 meetings have been held. No meetings were held during the council’s first term from February 2, 2007 to February 2, 2009. Occasionally, the meetings are held after several months.