 Chandigarh administrator’s advisory council meeting likely to be held on August 30 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh administrator’s advisory council meeting likely to be held on August 30

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 18, 2024 07:58 AM IST

The advisory council, which consists of 60 members and is headed by the UT administrator, was established to advise the Chandigarh administration on the city’s developmental issues

After a year’s wait, the UT administrator’s advisory council meeting is likely to be held on August 30. Last year, the meeting was held on August 18.

According to established norms, the Chandigarh administrator’s advisory council is required to meet three times a year. However, since its inception, only 16 meetings have been held. (HT Photo)
According to established norms, the Chandigarh administrator’s advisory council is required to meet three times a year. However, since its inception, only 16 meetings have been held. (HT Photo)

Constituted on February 9, 2007, the administrator’s advisory council has not been able to bring about the desired results over the years. This council, which consists of 60 members and is headed by the UT administrator, was established to advise the Chandigarh administration on the city’s developmental issues. A new council is constituted every two years.

Under the council, there are 10 standing committees constituted for various sectors, education, urban development, environment, health, urban planning, law and order, sports, transport, and traffic management.

According to established norms, the council is required to meet three times a year. However, since its inception, only 16 meetings have been held. No meetings were held during the council’s first term from February 2, 2007 to February 2, 2009. Occasionally, the meetings are held after several months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh administrator’s advisory council meeting likely to be held on August 30
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On