Chandigarh admn again invites interest for noise mapping study

The Chandigarh administration is going to carry out a noise pollution mapping study to understand how the city’s high decibel levels are affecting the environment and residents.

“An effort will be made to identify which areas of the city have more noise pollution and what are the reasons for it. Based on the results of the study, appropriate steps will be taken by the administration to prevent noise pollution,” said a UT official on Sunday.

The administration has sought expressions of interest from educational institutions and organisations recognised by the central and state governments for carrying out “Study on source identification and mitigation actions for noise pollution using noise mapping and prediction techniques”.

“Like air pollution, noise pollution is also an area of concern for the city. The main focus of the study will be to narrow down its causes so that remedial steps can be taken. Depending up on the findings, we can tailor-make solutions for the city,” the official said.

The National Green Tribunal had also directed the UT administration to complete this study expeditiously. In response, the UT administration told the green court that equipment have been purchased to monitor noise pollution in Chandigarh.

Last year, the administration had sought applications from eligible agencies for conducting the study, but no company had applied. Due to this, the study could not be conducted and now the department concerned has again invited interested educational institutions and other agencies in this regard.

Adverse effects of noise pollution

Noise pollution can cause physical and psychological harm to humans as well as animals. Vehicles are considered the main cause of noise pollution. Apart from this, loud music and other types of noise at wedding functions and ceremonies also cause noise pollution. Pollution has an effect on health as well as on human behaviour. Noise pollution can cause problems such as irritation, aggression, high blood pressure, high stress levels, sleep disturbance and hearing problems.