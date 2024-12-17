Chandigarh admn implements 6th Punjab pay scales for non-teaching staff in aided colleges

The UT higher education department has decided to implement the 6th Punjab Pay Scales in respect of non-teaching employees, including retirees, at privately managed government-aided colleges in Chandigarh with effect from July 1, 2024. The Punjab government has already implemented the revised pay scales with effect from July 1, 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The department releases grant-in-aid to seven such colleges. The move will benefit over 160 non-teaching employees of these colleges (Group A, B, C & D categories) who are getting pay scales on par with employees of Punjab Government. They will receive salary on enhanced rates from December 2024.

The UT higher education department reimburses salary to the privately managed government-aided colleges of Chandigarh on quarterly basis and the fund will be released in coming month of January 2025.

46% DA approved for contractual teachers

The Chandigarh administration has also approved the proposal of 46% dearness allowance (DA) for 158 contractual JBT and TGT teachers under Samagra Shiksha, addressing a long-standing pay disparity.

The decision, taken by the executive committee of Samagra Shiksha, UT, was chaired by education secretary Prerna Puri.

Previously, teachers recruited before 2022 were paid Basic Pay + 46% DA, while those hired after 2022 received only basic pay— ₹29,200 for JBT and ₹35,400 for TGT—leading to discontent.

The decision brings uniformity to salaries, benefiting teachers who had been advocating for this change for years.

School education director Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar emphasised that fair pay for teachers was an investment in the future. The teachers expressed gratitude to the UT administrator and adviser for resolving the issue and ensuring parity in their salaries.