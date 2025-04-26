Chandigarh admn issues guidelines for safety of runaway couples

Following directions from the Punjab and Haryana high court, the UT home department on Friday issued comprehensive guidelines to ensure the safety and security of runaway couples. The Chandigarh Police have also created a dedicated online platform titled “Special Cell for Protection of Runaway Couples”, allowing them to file grievances without the need to be physically present at a police station. (HT)

As per the notification, the superintendent of police (city) will serve as the state nodal officer and will be responsible for ensuring strict adherence to these guidelines.

Runaway couples can seek help through the 112 emergency response service in case of any threat or criminal act against them. The Chandigarh Police have also created a dedicated online platform titled “Special Cell for Protection of Runaway Couples”, allowing them to file grievances without the need to be physically present at a police station.

Upon receiving the call, a PCR vehicle will be dispatched immediately to the location. The duty officer, along with officials from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), will assess the threat level and, if necessary, provide security to the couple.

If required, immediate steps will be taken to relocate the couple to a safe house. As per the guidelines, they will be accommodated at the protection home/safe house in Sector 19-B, Chandigarh. Minors will be sent to Aashiana, Sector 15, Chandigarh.

The station house officer (SHO) of each police station will be responsible for handling and investigating the representations received from such couples or individuals. The SHO will report to and work under the supervision of the nodal officer. All proceedings will be conducted in the presence of a female police officer to ensure that the matter is handled sensitively and effectively.

The SHO is required to decide on the representation after giving a fair hearing to both the applicants and the individuals against whom the threat allegations have been made. This inquiry must be completed within three days. The SHO is empowered to take immediate measures to provide protection and shelter, especially if there is a prima facie threat to the applicants during the course of proceedings.

Furthermore, the concerned sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) or deputy superintendent of police will act as the appellate authority. Any aggrieved person can file an appeal within three days of the SHO’s decision, and the appeal must be resolved within seven days of submission.