Chandigarh admn links services with vax certificate or -ve report

Carrying a Covid-19 vaccination certificate of at least the first dose or a negative RT-PCR test report that is not older than 72 hours has been made mandatory to visit government offices to avail any service in Chandigarh.

The order is part of several directions issued by UT adviser Dharam Pal in anticipation of a third Covid-19 wave. Addressed to all the departments, the order was issued by the personnel department on Saturday and will come into effect once government offices open on Tuesday.

People visiting the estate office, Registration and Licensing Authority and municipal corporation to avail themselves of a slew of services such as registering a property, getting a driver’s licence or vehicle registration certificate or a birth or death certificate are likely to be the most affected.

“It will give an added incentive to people to get vaccinated at the earliest so that they can access these offices and services provided by them. Online services will not to be affected by this order,” said a senior UT official.

The adviser has also ordered that for other services, such as using Chandigarh Transport Undertaking buses on both local and long routes, strict Covid-19 protocol has to be followed. No passenger or crew will be allowed to board buses without wearing face masks.

Stating that the administration doesn’t want to be caught off guard if and when the third wave hits the city, Pal said: “There are indications that a third wave is likely to hit. Internationally, like in the US, Covid-19 cases, especially of the Delta variant, are increasing. There is an uptick in the all-India figures too. So, this could be the start of a third wave, though we hope it is not. But we don’t want to take any chances.”

The administration had come under severe criticism for not anticipating the second wave in the city and not preparing enough for it. “Even on the eve of the second wave, people were saying the city had very low cases. At present, the city is doing fine, but we want to be prepared for any eventuality,” said Pal.

The second wave started in March this year and peaked in May with 17,399 cases and 275 deaths. There has been a consistent drop in both cases and fatalities in the following months. In August, the city has been reporting new cases in single digit and there have been just two casualties.

Step up vaccination, check preparedness

The adviser has also ordered stepping up of the vaccination drive in the city.

“I have told the director health services to accelerate the pace of the vaccination. I also appeal to the citizens to come forward and take both doses. This is the most important preventive step,” said Pal.

While the city has already achieved its first dose target, with around 109% eligible beneficiaries (including migrants) inoculated, the second dose coverage stands at 41%.

“We are doing fine in vaccination drive. Our target was to complete the second dose vaccination by December 15. However, I have told the health department to complete this process as early as possible,” said the adviser.

The health department has also been directed to review their preparedness for the third wave, by taking stock of Covid beds, medicines and medical oxygen supply.

“In my assessment, we are reasonably prepared for a surge this time around. Medical oxygen plants are ready. For liquid oxygen supply, contracts are in place. Covid bed capacity has been enhanced at a number of places. Separate wards for children have been created. Buffer stock of Covid medicine has also been created. But a review will ensure that there are no shortcomings,” said Pal.