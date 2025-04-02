Chandigarh admn orders magisterial probe into student’s murder as protests rock Panjab University

The UT administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the murder of Panjab University student Aditya Thakur, who was stabbed at a concert at varsity’s South Campus on March 28. Superintendent of police (SP, City) Geetanjali Khandewal consoling victim Aditya Thakur’s father amid the protests on the Panjab University campus on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

This comes as widespread protests continue across PU, with hundreds of students staging separate marches on Tuesday, bringing the varsity to a standstill.

Stabbed in the thigh, Aditya, a 21-year-old second-year computer science student at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), had bled to death after battling for life for 12 hours.

As per the order issued by the UT district magistrate, the inquiry will be conducted by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, Central), who will submit a report within two weeks. The probe will focus on the circumstances surrounding Aditya’s stabbing and identify security lapses by the stakeholders concerned.

The SDM has also been tasked with recommending a standard operating procedure (SOP) for organising events on campus to prevent such incidents in the future.

Vice-chancellor Renu Vig said they will wait for the report before taking action against any official found responsible for lapses.

Police face heat over delayed PCR response

On Tuesday, the protesting students were joined by Aditya’s family, including his father, Parveen Thakur. The group sat in protest outside Gate Number 2 before marching to the vice-chancellor’s office.

Eyewitnesses from the concert alleged serious lapses in police response. Despite a mandatory ambulance requirement under the permission accorded for the concert, none was present. Also, while another injured student was rushed for treatment, Aditya—stabbed in the thigh—was left waiting in a PCR vehicle for nearly 30 minutes before being taken to the hospital.

Superintendent of police (SP, City) Geetanjali Khandewal assured the protesters that an inquiry will be conducted into this. The demonstration blocked Gate Number 2 for about an hour before students attempted to march to the UT senior superintendent of police’s (SSP) office.

Later, the protesters gathered at the vice-chancellor’s office, demanding answers. Some students were called inside for discussions, while Vig later came to the gate to speak to Aditya’s father.

Varsity offers aid to Aditya’s family

Vig announced the formation of a committee to provide financial support to Aditya’s family. The panel, comprising the dean of student welfare and UIET director, will recommend the relief measures.

PU registrar YP Verma added that the university was also considering offering free education to Aditya’s younger sister, currently in Class 9, should she choose to pursue higher studies at PU.

However, students walked out of a meeting with officials, alleging that the administration was unwilling to take accountability.

Meanwhile, another protest continued at the Student Centre. Finding the dean of student welfare (DSW) absent from his office, students smashed windows and damaged other furniture before locking the door.

500 cops deployed on campus

With protests boiling over, over 500 police personnel were deployed across PU, with heavy presence at the Student Centre and outside the vice-chancellor’s office.

Protesters have demanded the arrest of all accused and the resignations of the vice-chancellor, DSW and PU’s chief of security. Local MP Manish Tewari also raised concerns on X, highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation on campus.

Two main accused still on the run

Three days after the fatal stabbing incident, two prime suspects remain out of police reach. While police apprehended four accused, aged 19 and 20, within 48 hours, they have yet to track down the remaining culprits, who are reportedly college students and associates of those already in custody. Raids continue at their possible hideouts.

According to police, the attack stemmed from an altercation between Aditya and the other group while leaving the March 28 concert by Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma.

The argument escalated into violence, when two boys restrained Aditya and stabbed him in the thigh after punching and kicking him. Three of the four accused already in net are students of CGC, Landran; and Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26.

No outsiders allowed in PU from today

In response to rising campus protests and concerns over external interference, Panjab University (PU) has barred outsiders from entering its premises starting Wednesday.

As per an order issued by PU registrar YP Verma, all students, employees and stakeholders must carry and visibly display their identity cards at all times. The decision aims “to curb unscrupulous elements entering university campuses/buildings in Sectors 14 and 25, and to maintain law and order”.

University officials said vehicle and identity checks at entry points will now be a regular feature.

PU registrar Verma said, “This is the first of several measures planned to regulate campus access and manage traffic. Outsiders with no legitimate business at PU have been creating security issues, and restricting their entry will help make the campus safer.”

However, visitors with genuine reasons to be on the campus will be exempted. PU is working on a system to collect vehicle registration certificates (RC) and issue tokens for such visitors. “The objective is to bar those who seek to disrupt harmony,” Verma added.

Officials did not clarify whether individuals working near PU and visiting the Student Centre for lunch would be affected by the ban.

Move aimed at curbing protests

During Tuesday’s demonstration outside Gate Number 2, several individuals associated with the Youth Congress were spotted among the protesters. Officials confirmed that banning outsiders would help contain such protests. Both PU security and police will routinely check ID cards, and any unauthorised persons found participating in demonstrations will be handed over to the police.

Brace for traffic congestion

The intensified security checks to keep outsiders out are likely to cause traffic disruptions around PU’s main entry points in Sectors 15, 25 and near PGIMER. Gate Number 3, which leads to a residential area, has a particularly narrow approach road, raising concerns over how vehicles not allowed entry will turn around.

PU chief of security Vikram Singh said that guards will work overtime, and police assistance will be sought to manage traffic flow.

Although PU has officially designated Gate Number 1 for outsider entry, enforcement has been inconsistent. Similarly, a long-standing ban on hostel residents keeping cars on campus remains largely unimplemented, with no action against violators.

Lax enforcement over the years

While PU has always prohibited outsider entry, ID checks at gates were relaxed during the Covid-19 pandemic and have remained lenient since. Guards do stop suspicious vehicles still, particularly during student council elections, but broader enforcement efforts have been largely sporadic. PU’s proposed plans to ban outsider vehicles from campus have also yet to materialise.

Who can enter PU?

Apart from students, faculty and other staff members, outsider entry will be completely banned except in following cases:

Campus residents: Address proof with PU address will be needed. Relatives or friends will be asked to deposit their vehicle registration certificate (RC) at the gate and get a token.

Students’ parents: Parents can be asked to deposit their RC while entering the campus.

Guests at programmes: Guests invited for any programme will be allowed to enter. Departments or the organisers will have to inform the security officials in advance.

Outsiders with genuine work: They will be allowed to enter but will have to deposit their vehicle RC at the gate.