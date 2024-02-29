Chandigarh admn proposes 27% reservation for OBCs in employment, admission in institutes

On the recommendation of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), UT adviser Rajeev Verma has proposed 27% reservation for OBCs in employment and admission in the city’s educational institutions. A review meeting to discuss welfare measures undertaken to secure the representation of OBCs was held under the chairpersonship of NCBC’s Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, with UT home secretary and other senior officers in attendance in New Delhi. (HT Photo)

The adviser has taken up the matter with the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA). Currently, UT provides a 15% reservation for SCs and 7.5% for STs and the new addition will be carved out of the remaining unreserved pool.

A review meeting to discuss welfare measures undertaken to secure the representation of OBCs was held under the chairpersonship of NCBC’s Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, with UT home secretary and other senior officers in attendance in New Delhi.

The home secretary apprised the attendees of the action-taken report on the relevant points discoursed with regard to the past meetings held on April 12, 2023 and May 27, 2023, respectively.

A committee had earlier been constituted under the chairpersonship of the home secretary-cum-secretary social welfare for formulation and finalisation of the “Draft Policy for OBCs in admissions for all educational institutes of Chandigarh Administration”.

A final draft policy for OBCs and BCs for reservation in admission was sent to the MHA for its administrative approval on November 22, 2023. The MHA sought certain clarifications vide letter dated December 4, 2023 regarding “Courses and colleges comes under the purview of educational/professional/technical/medical institutes of UT”, which was sent to the ministry on February 1, 2024.