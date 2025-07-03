Chandigarh admn reclaims 1.5 acres of govt land in Manimajra

The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday razed 10 illegal structures in Manimajra to reclaim 1.5 acres of government land covered by encroachments since 1998. The operation was conducted under the supervision of the sub-divisional magistrate (East), in coordination with local police authorities to maintain law and order throughout the drive. (HT)

The land in question, measuring approximately 38 acres, had been legally acquired by the UT administration in 1998 for public purposes. However, over the years, nearly 1.5 acres of this land was encroached upon, with unauthorised structures constructed in violation of applicable laws and norms.

Following due process, which included the issuance of statutory notices and providing sufficient time for voluntary vacation, the administration proceeded with the demolition.

Since April, the UT has reclaimed around 30 acres of government land worth nearly ₹1,200 crore.

On April 24, over 1,000 makeshift structures were razed in Sanjay Colony, Industrial Area, Phase 1, which had been encroaching on nearly six acres of prime government land worth ₹300 crore.

On May 6, the administration demolished Janta Colony in Sector 25, reclaiming around 10 acres worth ₹350 crore. The site is now being earmarked for a dispensary, primary school, community centre and shopping area.

Moving forward with its slum-free city campaign, UT, on June 19, brought down Adarsh Colony, an illegal settlement spread across Sectors 53 and 54. The colony came up nearly two decades ago on approximately 12 acres of government land worth ₹480 crore.