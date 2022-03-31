Chandigarh admn relieves four PCS officers, reassigns charges
As part of a reshuffle of departments on Wednesday, the UT administration relieved four Punjab civil services (PCS) officers on deputation in Chandigarh and assigned charges to new joinees.
The officers repatriated are Kuljit Paul Singh Mahi, Navjot Kaur, Rubinderjit Singh Brar and Jagjit Singh.
Akhil Kumar, a DANICS-cadre IAS officer, will be the new chief general manager of CITCO, additional secretary health and engineering, additional IG (Prisons) and superintendent of Model Jail, Sector 51.
Haryana civil services (HC) officer Shalini Chetal was assigned the charge of director social welfare.
PCS officer Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar will be additional excise and taxation commissioner; while Rakesh Kumar Popli, PCS, will hold the charge of director and joint secretary, industries, and general manager, District Industries Centre, in addition to his existing posts.
PCS officer Amandeep Singh Bhatti will be director-cum-additional secretary, technical education; director, higher education; and controller, printing and stationery.
HCS officer Pradhuman Singh will hold the charge of SDM (South) in addition to his existing charges.
Nitish Singla, PCS, will be SDM (East) and joint secretary, labour and employment. Gurinder Singh Sodhi, PCS, will be joint commissioner-cum-secretary municipal corporation, and director, rural development and panchayats.
Another PCS officer, Palika Arora, was assigned the charge of director, animal husbandry and fisheries.
The charge of information technology secretary has been given to UT home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav; charge of labour and employment secretary to IAS officer Vinod P Kavle; charge of agriculture secretary to IAS officer SS Gill and that of education secretary to IAS officer Purva Garg, who is also the CITCO managing director.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
