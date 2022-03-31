Chandigarh admn relieves four PCS officers, reassigns charges

As part of a reshuffle of departments on Wednesday, the UT administration relieved four Punjab civil services (PCS) officers on deputation in Chandigarh and assigned charges to new joinees.

The officers repatriated are Kuljit Paul Singh Mahi, Navjot Kaur, Rubinderjit Singh Brar and Jagjit Singh.

Akhil Kumar, a DANICS-cadre IAS officer, will be the new chief general manager of CITCO, additional secretary health and engineering, additional IG (Prisons) and superintendent of Model Jail, Sector 51.

Haryana civil services (HC) officer Shalini Chetal was assigned the charge of director social welfare.

PCS officer Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar will be additional excise and taxation commissioner; while Rakesh Kumar Popli, PCS, will hold the charge of director and joint secretary, industries, and general manager, District Industries Centre, in addition to his existing posts.

PCS officer Amandeep Singh Bhatti will be director-cum-additional secretary, technical education; director, higher education; and controller, printing and stationery.

HCS officer Pradhuman Singh will hold the charge of SDM (South) in addition to his existing charges.

Nitish Singla, PCS, will be SDM (East) and joint secretary, labour and employment. Gurinder Singh Sodhi, PCS, will be joint commissioner-cum-secretary municipal corporation, and director, rural development and panchayats.

Another PCS officer, Palika Arora, was assigned the charge of director, animal husbandry and fisheries.

The charge of information technology secretary has been given to UT home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav; charge of labour and employment secretary to IAS officer Vinod P Kavle; charge of agriculture secretary to IAS officer SS Gill and that of education secretary to IAS officer Purva Garg, who is also the CITCO managing director.