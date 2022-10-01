Chandigarh admn scraps fine for not wearing mask

Amid the declining Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh, the UT administration on Friday withdrew the ₹500 fine for not wearing face masks in closed environments.

The administration had already removed the fine for not wearing masks in public and open places.

UT adviser Dharam Pal said, “People are advised to follow all Covid-related guidelines, issued by the central government, UT administration and UT health department from time to time for Covid-19 containment measures, vaccination and other related aspects, including observing Covid-appropriate behaviour.”

Meanwhile, the tricity logged 12 Covid cases on Friday. There was no new case in Panchkula, while Mohali and Chandigarh reported eight and four cases, respectively. The active cases are down to 72, lowest since April.

Chandigarh and Mohali have 30 infected patients each, and Panchkula 12.