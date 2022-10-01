Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh admn scraps fine for not wearing mask

Chandigarh admn scraps fine for not wearing mask

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 01, 2022 05:30 AM IST

The Chandigarh administration has withdrawn the ₹500 fine for not wearing face masks in closed environments

The Chandigarh administration had already removed the fine for not wearing masks in public and open places. Now, even the mandate for closed environments has been lifted. (HT Photo)
The Chandigarh administration had already removed the fine for not wearing masks in public and open places. Now, even the mandate for closed environments has been lifted. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Amid the declining Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh, the UT administration on Friday withdrew the 500 fine for not wearing face masks in closed environments.

The administration had already removed the fine for not wearing masks in public and open places.

UT adviser Dharam Pal said, “People are advised to follow all Covid-related guidelines, issued by the central government, UT administration and UT health department from time to time for Covid-19 containment measures, vaccination and other related aspects, including observing Covid-appropriate behaviour.”

Meanwhile, the tricity logged 12 Covid cases on Friday. There was no new case in Panchkula, while Mohali and Chandigarh reported eight and four cases, respectively. The active cases are down to 72, lowest since April.

Chandigarh and Mohali have 30 infected patients each, and Panchkula 12.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out